Obama White House archive lets anyone search eight years of administration’s social media posts

Barack Obama’s presidency has coincided with immense growth of social media services like Facebook and Twitter. And today, the White House released the Social Media Archive, a searchable collection of more than a quarter million posts across more than 100 different Obama Administration accounts. The idea? To make it possible for those interested in the administration’s activities over the last eight years a way to surface just about any social media activity related to topics in which they’re interested.
The tool makes it easy to plug in search terms and then see an exhaustive collection of all posts that match. Turns out there are exactly 49,686 results for the query “Obama cat.” Search away! And then, in preparation for the incoming administration, you can dig through many years of Trump-related material via this site.
[Photo: via @thewhitehouse]