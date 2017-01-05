Lots of people are Googling “If Obamacare is repealed, how do I get insurance?”

With Mike Pence promising to make a repeal of Obamacare the “first order of business” for the GOP and incoming administration, many people are clearly wondering how they will get health care coverage if and when the law goes away.

The search query, “If Obamacare is repealed, how do I get insurance?” emerged as one of the top Obamacare-related questions this week, according to Google Trends. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says 20 million people had gained insurance because of Obamacare as of last year, and signups are up again with the latest enrollment period—despite lawmakers vowing to ax the law.