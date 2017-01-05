Tidal now offers ultra-high-quality music that sounds like the master tapes

In its ongoing quest to stand apart from Spotify and Apple , Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal is offering a new perk: music that sounds like it did in the recording studio. At least, that’s the goal of MQA, the company behind the audio encoding standard of the same name, with whom Tidal just announced an integration.

Tidal already specializes in high-quality audio, offering CD-quality, lossless music via its higher-priced ($20 per month, double its standard subscription price) HiFi subscription tier. But MQA (which stands for “Master Quality Authenticated”) promises better-than-CD quality that sounds closer to the original master recordings.

Tidal is estimated to have around 4 million paying subscribers, while Spotify and Apple Music have netted 40 million and 20 million, respectively.



