Cult fitness studio modelFIT is partnering with British workout gear brand Sweaty Betty on a capsule collection, featuring a pattern inspired by the London skyline.

In the busy athleisure space, consumers appear to have insatiable appetites for exclusive limited-edition pieces. Designers like Prabal Gurung and Cushnie Et Ochs have released their own limited-edition sports lines, while Bandier released pieces designed by street artists.



[Image via modelFIT]