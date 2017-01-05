Birchbox is offering scholarships to female Flatiron School students

Birchbox just launched a $100,000 scholarship fund to support future female software engineers, as part of their Women Take Tech initiative. The beauty retailer will award 25 women enrolled in the Flatiron School’s Online Web Developer Program scholarships that will cut their monthly tuition to $750.

The Flatiron School is known for creating more opportunities for women in technology. Nearly half of their graduates are female. In 2015, Karlie Kloss, herself a student at the institution, created a scholarship called Kode with Klossy, to encourage young women to take coding courses there.

[Image via Birchbox]