Morning intel: Amazon takes Manhattan; Ford gets Alexa; tech CEOs stressing over Trump tweets

• Amazon wants to be a part of it: The e-commerce giant says it’s opening its first bookstore in Manhattan later this year in the Time Warner Center near Columbus Circle. Fortunately for Amazon, there is plenty of available space these days thanks to a sagging retail sector whose struggles Amazon has largely contributed to. Time Warner Center was home to a Borders Books before that company went out of business in 2011.

• Speaking of Amazon, Ford Motor Co. says it will add the company’s Alexa voice assistant to its cars sometime this year. Alexa will let people do things like find restaurants and order Amazon items while they drive Ford vehicles. Donald Trump has yet to take credit for the announcement.

• Reporting from CES in Las Vegas, CNN’s Brian Stelter says he’s heard from some tech CEOs worried that Donald Trump might tweet about their companies and negatively impact their stock.

• Fitbit is trying to make its fitness trackers more attractive, so it’s adding new software components, including some social networking features, Fortune reports. The feature will include a feed that delivers a mix of user-generated content in addition to content supplied by Fitbit.

• And apparently, Microsoft is planning to refresh some elements of Windows 10. That’s according to leaked screenshots obtained by MSPoweruser and published by the Verge.