Intel’s Project Alloy “merged reality” headset will ship by the end of this year

The company first announced the headset last August, but has now released more information on the device at CES, reports TechCrunch. Intel is calling Project Alloy a “merged reality” device that blends AR and VR together to completely immerse the wearer in a blended reality setting. Unlike other AR and VR headsets, Project Alloy will not reply on an external computer for processing power, instead containing everything that is needed in the headset itself. The company says Project Alloy will begin shipping in Q4 of this year at a currently undisclosed price point.