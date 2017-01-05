Snapchat is being sued by an ex-employee for allegedly misleading investors

The ex-employee and former head of Snapchat’s user growth and engagement team, Anthony Pompliano, says he was fired for being a whistleblower when he discovered and then urged multiple Snapchat executives to confront the “institutional pandemic” of misrepresentation the company was perpetrating upon its investors, the Hollywood Reporter says. Due to redactions in the legal filing released, it’s not clear what kind of alleged misrepresentation Snapchat perpetrated, but the company spokesperson responded to the complaint saying, “We’ve reviewed the complaint. It has no merit. It is totally made up by a disgruntled former employee.” Pompliano’s attorney countered that Snapchat is retaliating against him by “making false representations concerning the circumstances of his termination.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens