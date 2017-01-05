Snapchat is being sued by an ex-employee for allegedly misleading investors

The ex-employee and former head of Snapchat’s user growth and engagement team, Anthony Pompliano, says he was fired for being a whistleblower when he discovered and then urged multiple Snapchat executives to confront the “institutional pandemic” of misrepresentation the company was perpetrating upon its investors, the Hollywood Reporter says. Due to redactions in the legal filing released, it’s not clear what kind of alleged misrepresentation Snapchat perpetrated, but the company spokesperson responded to the complaint saying, “We’ve reviewed the complaint. It has no merit. It is totally made up by a disgruntled former employee.” Pompliano’s attorney countered that Snapchat is retaliating against him by “making false representations concerning the circumstances of his termination.”