A Swiss insurance agency has ruled Uber drivers are employees, not freelance contractors

The move will come as another blow to the ride-sharing company that has always maintained that its drivers aren’t actually employees, reports TechCrunch. The ruling means that Uber will need to pay its drivers’ social security contributions in Switzerland. In October, a U.K. employment tribunal also ruled that Uber drivers were employees, not contractors. Uber is appealing the U.K. ruling already and is expected to appeal the Swiss ruling, but has yet to comment on it.