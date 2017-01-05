Twitter is shutting down Vine on January 17 

On that date, the video social media service will cease to exist as anything more than an archive of previously uploaded Vines on the web, the company announced in a blog post. Vine will continue to live on in a reduced way when the Vine app becomes the new Vine Camera app on that date as well. Vine Camera will still allow users to create looped 6.5-second videos, but they’ll no longer be uploadable to Vine user profiles, instead only being able to be shared via Twitter or saved to a user’s camera roll.