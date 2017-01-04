Samsung just said it has sold 5 million Gear VR headsets

Samsung Electronics America chief Tim Baxter announced the milestone during a press event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today, reports VentureBeat . Users slide their Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S7 and S7 Edge, or Note5 phone into the front of the headset to create the VR experience.

The exec also said consumers have viewed more than 10 million hours of VR video. Meanwhile users are uploading more and more of their own VR video shot with Samsung’s Gear 360 camera, he said.

That 5 million number doesn’t fit neatly in the existing narrative that virtual reality is off to a slow start, and/or that it’s just a temporary stepping stone on the way to augmented reality. The robust sales of the headsets is good news for Samsung, but perhaps better news for the smaller software companies creating VR content for Gear VR, points out VB’s Dean Takahashi.