Amazon says Alexa now has 7K “skills,” 7X what it had 7 months ago

So said Amazon’s VP of Echo, Alexa, and app store, Mike George , while announcing an Alexa-enabled LG refrigerator at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday. Alexa is the voice-enabled AI brain behind Amazon’s Echo home assistant device.

The Alexa brain is finding its way into more and more devices as consumers get used to using voice commands for everything from music requests to cooking directions to hailing Uber rides. “We have a rich pipeline of Alexa voice service equipment that will be released over the coming months,” George said.

Alexa has already made a big impact at CES this week, points out Geekwire. “Already, LG has announced the Alexa-enabled refrigerator, Lenovo debuted a voice-activated speaker that runs on Alexa, and Dish Network customers will soon be able to pair a Hopper DVR with an Alexa-powered speaker and control it using their voices,” writes reporter Nat Levy.