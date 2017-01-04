advertisement
First digital health deal of 2017: Castlight buys Jiff 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Castlight Health, a company that works with employers to help them manage their health benefits, has made a strategic acquisition of a venture-backed startup called Jiff. 
Similarly to Castlight, Jiff works with employers to help them market and track their health programs to workers. Together, the companies say they will service 240 U.S. employers. More on the deal here.

