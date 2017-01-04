Apple removed New York Times apps from Chinese app store in late December

Apple said it was responding to a request from the Chinese government when it removed the English-language and Chinese-language New York Times apps from its app store in China on Dec. 23.

“The move limits access to one of the few remaining channels for readers in mainland China to read The Times without resorting to special software,” the Times itself reports today.

China’s communist government began blocking New York Times websites in 2012 after the pub ran a series on the wealth of then-Prime Minister Wen Jiabao’s family, points out Business Insider.

In its financial year ending in September, Apple said its operating income in China was $18.8 billion on revenues of $48.5 billion.