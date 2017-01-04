advertisement
Here’s what happens to companies’ stock after Trump tweets about them

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Reuters has an interesting series of charts showing how the share price for various companies were affected after Donald Trump tweeted about them. One of the most dramatic changes hit Lockheed Martin on Dec. 12, when the president-elect tweeted, “The F-35 program and cost is out of control.” Check out the full graphic below: 

