Here’s what happens to companies’ stock after Trump tweets about them

Reuters has an interesting series of charts showing how the share price for various companies were affected after Donald Trump tweeted about them. One of the most dramatic changes hit Lockheed Martin on Dec. 12, when the president-elect tweeted, “The F-35 program and cost is out of control.” Check out the full graphic below:
Trumped on Twitter: What happened to companies’ share prices after @realDonaldTrump tweeted about them. https://t.co/UShqc0BGX7 pic.twitter.com/iy9cVp1AMz
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 4, 2017