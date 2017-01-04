A revenge porn victim wants Google to permanently remove her name from the internet

A college student in New York has an interesting request for Google, Yahoo, and Bing: She wants her name to be permanently deleted from their search engines .

The woman, who has a unique four-word West African name, was the victim of revenge porn after an ex-boyfriend posted sex tapes of the duo on several X-rated sites. While those sites took the videos down, at least one has since gone viral, and appears on numerous other sites. Currently, whenever a search is done for the woman’s name, four pages of results appear with X-rated material. The results have made it difficult for the woman to get work, or even find an internship, her lawyer told the New York Post.

The case is currently in front of a Manhattan court. All three sites offer a way for victims of revenge porn to report non-consensual pornography and ask for it to be removed. The woman’s attorney says she has requested help from all there sites, but so far those requests have been ignored.

New York does not have a law against posting non-consensual pornography, so while the woman reported her ex-boyfriend’s actions to the police, he was never charged with a crime. There is currently a proposed federal law to allow for prison sentences for revenge porn posters.