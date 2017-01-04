Uber unleashes Twitter warfare in another battle over data collection in NYC 

Let the tweetstorm begin. In an effort to win its latest regulatory battle with New York City, Uber is once again trying to appeal to the better angels of riders, urging its massive customer base to do its bidding via Twitter. At issue is the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission, which wants Uber to share data concerning passenger drop-off information . The ride-hailing company already shares data on pickups and trip duration and says the additional data would put riders’ privacy at risk.

“In other words, they want to piece together the full details of every trip you ever take,” Uber said in an email to users. “Several independent privacy experts have said this policy creates ‘serious privacy risks.’ And that it would give the government ‘and anyone else who accesses this information a comprehensive, 360-degree view into the movements and habits of individual New Yorkers.'”

The email came complete with a direct-tweet button that allows recipients to instantly tweet @nyctaxi, and people are doing it. This isn’t the first time Uber has clashed over data collection in New York. Two years ago it fought the commission on a rule requiring it to share trip data, and last year it reluctantly agreed to share data with the city after officials scrapped a plan for a vehicle cap.



[Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images]