H-1B visa reform bill in play on just the second day of the new congress

Incoming president Donald Trump has pointed to the H-1B visa program as an area of immigration policy he’ll soon reform. Some tech companies routinely use the H-1B program as a way to get cheap labor from abroad at the expense of American workers. One labor expert told me it’s relatively easy to fill jobs at lower pay rates with overseas workers without doing an exhaustive search for a suitable domestic candidate.

Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) introduced the “Protect and Grow American Jobs Act” to tighten the rules, and to make the systematic hiring of foreign workers a less financially attractive prospect. Specifically, the bill would require U.S. companies to pay foreign H-1B workers more—$100K, up from the current $60K.

A number of companies (Disney, SoCal Edison, and others) have come under fire for abusing the H-1B visa program to replace American workers with foreign workers from overseas.