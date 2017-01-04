advertisement
Morning intel: iHeartRadio teams up with Napster, AT&T to start testing 5G wireless 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

• This morning, iHeartRadio is formally launching its new premium tiers: A $5-per-month ‘Plus’ plan that lets users save, replay, and skip songs, and a $10-per-month all-you-can-stream subscription service powered by Napster.

That magic future of 5G wireless may still be a few years away, but AT&T wants to start testing the technology in U.S. homes in just months, reports Bloomberg. The company has managed to hit speeds of up to 14 gigabits a second in trials.

• At CES, high-tech cycling startup Peloton announced that it is expanding into the out-of-home market with a new commercial bike meant for public spaces like hotel gyms. And Faraday Future unveiled the fastest self-driving electric car in the world: the FF91, which can accelerate from zero to 60mph in 2.39 seconds.

Ford and Toyota have teamed up with four smaller automakers in a consortium to hasten the development of standards for in-vehicle apps—a move intended to block Apple and Google from “controlling how drivers connect smartphones to their cars and trucks,” reports Bloomberg.

• And in a tweet, of course, President-elect Donald Trump sided with Julian Assange over his own intelligence agencies, noting the Wikileaks founder’s claim that Russia was not his source for documents released before the U.S. election. 

