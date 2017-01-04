In wake of some tough headlines, Magic Leap CEO promises future of “rainbow-powered unicorns”

Maybe all those bad headlines in recent weeks (the departure of Magic Leap’s head of PR amid reports that the mixed reality startup inflated claims about its technology) are getting to CEO Rony Abovitz. He just published a blog post intended to lift spirits but it reads like a drug-induced fantasy, as noted by TechCrunch:
Our first system will be the first step towards a really cool dream. Of flying squirrels and sea monkeys and rainbow-powered unicorns. Of most anything you can imagine. We are not going for perfect, but for a feeling, a flow, a moment to high-five our inner child. Our photonics may be powered by a novel array of unique nano-structures designed by our otherworldly optics team. Our sensors and computing pack a lot of punch in a small package. But the experience you should have must feel as if it were powered by unicorns and rainbows (and we have had many of those here).