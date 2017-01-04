In wake of some tough headlines, Magic Leap CEO promises future of “rainbow-powered unicorns”

Our first system will be the first step towards a really cool dream. Of flying squirrels and sea monkeys and rainbow-powered unicorns. Of most anything you can imagine. We are not going for perfect, but for a feeling, a flow, a moment to high-five our inner child. Our photonics may be powered by a novel array of unique nano-structures designed by our otherworldly optics team. Our sensors and computing pack a lot of punch in a small package. But the experience you should have must feel as if it were powered by unicorns and rainbows (and we have had many of those here).