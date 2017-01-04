advertisement
Faraday Future has unveiled the world’s fastest self-driving electric car

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The FF91 can accelerate from zero to 60mph in 2.39 seconds, reports the BBC. This bests Tesla’s Model S similar acceleration by 0.11 seconds, making it the fastest electric car on the market. While its speed is impressive, the FF91 did flounder in a self-parking demonstration on stage at CES when the presenter instructed the car to move. It remained stationary. Bugs aside, the FF91 is scheduled to go on sale in 2018. 
[Photo: Faraday Future]

