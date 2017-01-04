This groundbreaking 3D map of the ocean will help improve marine preservation

Called the Ecological Marine Units (EMUs), the map was created by researchers with the help of geographic information system company Esri, reports Engadget. The EMUs chart and sort all the oceans and seas around the world between the body of water’s surface and ground floor into 37 different categories, including temperatures, oxygen, salinity, and nutrient levels. It is hoped the map can help governments and conservationists better understand why certain sea life lives where it does and thus enable better conservation methods for those marine animals that are most under threat.