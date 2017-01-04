advertisement
Amazon’s third-party sellers had a “record-breaking” holiday

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company announced that it shipped 50% more items sold by third-party sellers this holiday season than it did during the 2015 holiday period, reports Reuters. More than 2 billion third-party items were shipped from Amazon warehouses in its Fulfilled by Amazon program this past holiday season. Peter Faricy, vice president for Amazon Marketplace, called 2016’s third-party sales “record-breaking.”

