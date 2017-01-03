The quantified follicle? L’Oréal launches a smart hairbrush

You may soon be able to combat bad hair days with an avalanche of data. L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator has been collaborating with Withings to create a smart hairbrush that collects hundreds of data points about your hair with the goal of giving you an evidence-based approach to managing your mane.

The device, called the Kérastase Hair Coach, is equipped with a microphone that can identify hair patterns, such as frizziness, dryness, and split ends. It also has sensors that can provide haptic feedback to let you know if your brushing is too rigorous. All of the data is fed into a mobile app, which also takes into account environmental factors like humidity and wind, to give you information about your hair quality and offer personalized tips for improving the situation.