Evening intel: reporting agencies get slapped; Twitter trolls win again; Zuck’s national tour 

• Before the incoming Trump administration gets a hold of it, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is doling out some big fines while it still has teeth. The bureau today ordered two credit reporting agencies—TransUnion and Equifax—to pay a combined $23.2 million for deceiving customers about the usefulness of their credit scores , Reuters reports .

• Feminist author Lindy West said today she has disabled her Twitter account after growing tired of taking abuse from trolls. The decision was spurred not by the trolls themselves, West writes, but by Twitter’s ongoing refusal to deal with the problem.

• Mark Zuckerberg has a new personal goal: to get out and meet people in every U.S. state by the end of the year. The Facebook chief posted about the challenge on his own Facebook page, Recode reports. Come to think of it, doesn’t that sound like something a politician would do?

• NASA is funding a mission to study exotic space phenomenon like black holes and neutron stars, Ars Technica reports. The $188 million mission is slated for a launch in 2020.

• And finally, Vinyl the HBO series may have flopped, but vinyl the audio medium is doing great, with sales the highest they’ve been in 25 years, BBC reports.