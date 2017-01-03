YouTube’s music dominance is slowing as paid subscription services boom 

People still flock to YouTube to listen to music, but the site’s dominance may be slowing as subscription services explode, according to the latest music industry data from BuzzAngle. In 2016, video music streams (which, as Music Business Worldwide points out, is essentially shorthand for YouTube and Vevo) only rose 7.5% over the previous year. By contrast, paid streams on services like Spotify and Apple Music increased more than 124% to record heights. In 2015, YouTube launched Red, its own paid subscription tier, but while the BuzzAngle report doesn’t break out metrics from individual services, YouTube Red reportedly only added 1.5 million subscribers by mid-year, trailing Tidal, which also launched in 2015.