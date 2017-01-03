Tesla blames Autopilot production challenges for 2016 delivery shortfall

Tesla announced that it produced 83,922 vehicles in 2016 , an increase of 64% over its 2015 numbers. But the company still fell short of its delivery goal for the year.

During its Q4 2015 earnings report at the beginning of last year, Tesla set a goal of delivering 80,000 vehicles in 2016. It delivered 76,230 vehicles during the year, 3,770 short of its goal. Important to note, however, is that Tesla only counts a car as delivered when it has been transferred to a customer and all of the paperwork has been completed and is correct.

Tesla notes that because it ran into production challenges between October and December with the transition to the new Autopilot system, some quarterly deliveries were delayed toward the end of the year. Tesla claims that roughly 2,750 deliveries were impacted because of transport issues because the customer could not physically take the vehicle at the time, despite having already paid for it in full. Some 6,450 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter and will be counted toward Tesla’s Q1 2017 numbers.