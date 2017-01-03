Apple Pay is slowly proving all the mobile payment skeptics wrong

Today Apple Pay added 17 more banks to its roster of supported financial institutions. As 9to5 Mac points out, Apple Pay now works with 1,600 banks globally and is accepted by 35% of retailers in the U.S. Despite much speculation that mobile payments would never take off, in two years Apple has made fast work of spreading its mobile payment product broadly—naysayers be damned. Apple Pay is growing bank partnerships across New Zealand, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K., as well as the U.S. and Canada.