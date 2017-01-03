Afternoon intel: Wired editor signs off; occupy Sessions; governing by tweet

• Scott Dadich , the editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, is leaving after four years , Recode reports. He will be replaced by Nicholas Thompson, digital editor of the New Yorker . Both publications are owned by Conde Nast, which recently underwent some massive restructuring.

• The NAACP is staging a sit-in to protest the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to U.S. attorney general. In a tweet, the president of the civil rights group said members were “occupying” Sessions’s office in Mobile, Alabama.

• House Republicans have already backed down from a plan to gut an independent ethics committee. Could it be because of backlash from Democrats or a strongly worded tweet from President-elect Trump?

• Intel is buying a 15% stake in Here, a mapping service owned by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. The chipmaker will reportedly develop mapping tech that can pinpoint a self-driving vehicle’s location, the Verge reports.

• Disney keeps breaking box-office records. First it became the first studio to take in $7 billion in a single year worldwide; now it’s the first studio break $3 billion domestically. The mouse house released a string of crowd-pleasers in 2016, including Finding Dory and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.