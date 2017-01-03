Afternoon intel: Wired editor signs off; occupy Sessions; governing by tweet

• Scott Dadich, the editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, is leaving after four years, Recode reports. He will be replaced by Nicholas Thompson, digital editor of the New Yorker. Both publications are owned by Conde Nast, which recently underwent some massive restructuring.
• The NAACP is staging a sit-in to protest the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to U.S. attorney general. In a tweet, the president of the civil rights group said members were “occupying” Sessions’s office in Mobile, Alabama.
• House Republicans have already backed down from a plan to gut an independent ethics committee. Could it be because of backlash from Democrats or a strongly worded tweet from President-elect Trump?
• Intel is buying a 15% stake in Here, a mapping service owned by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. The chipmaker will reportedly develop mapping tech that can pinpoint a self-driving vehicle’s location, the Verge reports.
• Disney keeps breaking box-office records. First it became the first studio to take in $7 billion in a single year worldwide; now it’s the first studio break $3 billion domestically. The mouse house released a string of crowd-pleasers in 2016, including Finding Dory and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.