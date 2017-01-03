CNN mocked for using Fallout 4 to illustrate story on Russian hacking

Granted, it’s not easy to illustrate stories about hacking, which usually involves anonymous culprits. So news outlets tend to rely on stock footage of computer screens or figures in the shadows seated in front of their laptops… and video games. When CNN aired a segment on President Obama’s sanctions against Russia for its hacking activities, savvy viewers noticed that they were using footage of hacking terminals from video game Fallout 4, reports TechSpot. The studio behind the game, Bethesda, had some fun with the revelation, with vice president Pete Hines tweeting: “Wait till they discover FO4 players were actually helping Russians and cracking real security through that mini game.”