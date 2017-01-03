Morning intel: Happy new year (if you live in Finland), SpaceX to resume flights, and new Apple Watch rumors

• Happy New Year! Especially if you live in Finland which, in a world first, is now testing basic monthly income for its citizens. Each citizen in the trial will receive 560 euros ($587) per month whether or not they find work in the future.

• On Sunday, SpaceX will launch its first rocket since a Falcon 9 rocket exploded in September. It will be carrying several Iridium NEXT satellites.

• Don’t expect major changes to the third Apple Watch in 2017, per China’s Economic Daily News (via Digitimes), which reports that its main advantages will be improved battery life and performance.

• Not quite #DrainTheSwamp: Twitter (and Democrats) exploded with outrage last night over a plan by House Republicans to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, taking away its independence and its ability to investigate anonymous complaints.

• Bitcoin kicked off 2017 by soaring above $1,000 for the first time in three years on Sunday, capping a 125% increase in 2016, reports Reuters.

• And finally, I’ve got mixed feelings about NYC adding Wi-FI to all 279 stations in the subway system as of January 1. Today was the first workday and it was amazingly convenient to check email and Slack while underground… but I skipped my stop because I was so busy tweeting and I miss being forced to catch up on old New Yorkers during my commute.