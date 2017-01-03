The next Apple Watch will reportedly keep the same design

Those hoping for a radically changed Apple Watch in 2017 could be disappointed if a report from China’s Economic Daily News (via Digitimes) is to be believed. The report states that Quanta Computer has been tasked with producing the third Apple Watch and its “main task” is to improve battery life and performance of the device. The report also specifically states that the 2017 Apple Watch’s “other hardware will not see much change.” Looks like those hoping for a round Apple Watch will need to wait until 2018 at the earliest.