In a world first, Finland is now testing basic monthly income for its citizens

The country is the first to officially roll out universal basic monthly income to its citizens, reports the Associated Press. The two-year trial began on January 1 with 2,000 unemployed Finnish citizens chosen at random. Each citizen in the trial will receive 560 euros ($587) per month regardless of whether or not they find work in the future. “It’s highly interesting to see how it makes people behave. Will this lead them to boldly experiment with different kinds of jobs? Or, as some critics claim, make them lazier with the knowledge of getting a basic income without doing anything?” said Olli Kangas, a spokesperson for the Finnish social benefit agency KELA. If the trial is successful, it could later be rolled out to other low-income workers, including freelancers and startup entrepreneurs.
