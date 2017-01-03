SpaceX will resume flights this Sunday

The company will launch its first rocket of 2017, which will also be its first launch after a Falcon 9 rocket exploded in September, the company wrote in a blog post. The launch will occur at the Vandenberg Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) on January 8. The Falcon 9 rocket that goes up then will be carrying several Iridium NEXT satellites with it. Flights are resuming because the fault that caused the September Falcon 9 explosion has been found, Space X says: