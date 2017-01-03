SpaceX will resume flights this Sunday

The company will launch its first rocket of 2017, which will also be its first launch after a Falcon 9 rocket exploded in September, the company wrote in a blog post. The launch will occur at the Vandenberg Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) on January 8. The Falcon 9 rocket that goes up then will be carrying several Iridium NEXT satellites with it. Flights are resuming because the fault that caused the September Falcon 9 explosion has been found, Space X says:
The accident investigation team worked systematically through an extensive fault tree analysis and concluded that one of the three composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) inside the second stage liquid oxygen (LOX) tank failed. Specifically, the investigation team concluded the failure was likely due to the accumulation of oxygen between the COPV liner and overwrap in a void or a buckle in the liner, leading to ignition and the subsequent failure of the COPV.