Twitter just lost its top exec in China

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The loss of Kathy Chen, who just eight months ago was brought in to run Greater China, is just the latest executive to leave the struggling social media company, reports Business Insider. Though Twitter has been blocked in China since 2009, Chinese companies such as Xiaomi and Air China use the service outside of the country to advertise. Chen, who announced her departure on Twitter, says the company will keeps its Hong Kong office open “at this time.”

