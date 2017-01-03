Twitter just lost its top exec in China

The loss of Kathy Chen, who just eight months ago was brought in to run Greater China, is just the latest executive to leave the struggling social media company, reports Business Insider. Though Twitter has been blocked in China since 2009, Chinese companies such as Xiaomi and Air China use the service outside of the country to advertise. Chen, who announced her departure on Twitter, says the company will keeps its Hong Kong office open “at this time.”
7/12 Now that the Twitter APAC team is working directly with Chinese advertisers, this is the right time for me to leave the company.
— Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016
11/12 I wish Twitter all the best as it is a fantastic platform for everyone to express themselves & to see what is happening in the world.
— Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016
6/12 At this time, our HK office will stay open to maintain our Greater China presence & for business opportunities with Chinese companies.
— Kathy Chen (@kathychen2016) December 31, 2016