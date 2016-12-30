Netflix’s gift to parents: 200 minutes of peace on New Year’s Day

Netflix generally sees a big spike of kids’ viewing on New Year’s Day, since parents are recovering from the previous night’s festivities. This year, the company is making parents’ lives easier by revealing its data on the shows that kids are most likely to watch back-to-back(-to-back). The selection is based on how fast kids, on average, consumed the entire season of a series.

They are:

Ask the StoryBots, Best Friends Whenever, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Ever After High, LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship, Mako Mermaids, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, Pokemon: Indigo League, Project Mc2, Skylanders Academy, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, The Batman, The Deep, Trollhunters, Voltron: Legendary Defender.

To make things even easier for parents, Netflix has created a printable door hanger, available here. The idea is that when a kid comes knocking on mommy and daddy’s door on January 1, they’ll see a note about how much screen time they are allowed with a suggestion of episodes they can watch. Happy sleeping in, parents!