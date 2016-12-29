After the U.S. boots 35 Russian spies, many more will probably remain

Today’s big news is the Obama Administration’s decision to issue new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its attempts to impact the U.S. presidential election in November. Among the most noted elements of those sanctions is the expulsion of 35 Russian spies from American soil , each of whom has been given 72 hours to get out of Dodge.

Read the statement by @POTUS on U.S. actions in response to Russian malicious cyber activity and harassment:https://t.co/4IO178lrkW pic.twitter.com/nRBYmhyNVz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2016

Left unsaid in the U.S. government’s statement today is how many Russian spies will still be here. And while there are no official numbers to cite, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center left clues as to the number in a February interview. According to NPR, William Evanina, who also serves as national counterintelligence executive, estimated that there were more than 100 Russian spies toiling away inside America’s borders.

Evanina did not immediately respond to a Fast Company request for comment.

[Photo: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images]