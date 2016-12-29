Here are the internet’s biggest moments of 2016

It takes courage to relive 2016 before it’s even over. The intrepid data team at Fastly—a real-time content delivery network whose clients include news outlets like BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Wenner Media—looked back at engagement and traffic metrics over the past year to find out which moments elicited the most attention. Not surprisingly, the last 12 months were marked by mass tragedy, political volatility, and the mourning of beloved celebrities, but 2016 did have some bright spots, too. I was especially heartened by the final item on the list, which shows that the ACLU received a record 20,548 gifts on Giving Tuesday this year. Read Fastly’s full list below.
