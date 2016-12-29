Amazon wants you to go hog-wild in its “digital day” sale Friday

Tomorrow is December 30. The day before the day before New Year’s. Don’t think that’s worth celebrating? Then you clearly don’t work in Amazon’s sales and marketing department, which never tires of looking for new ways to get people pumped up to buy a whole bunch of things.

That’s why Amazon has pegged Friday as “digital day,” during which it is offering big discounts on a wide variety of digital items–video games, movies, comics, and the like. It’s hoping, as TechCrunch wrote, to gin up the kind of buyer excitement as its other big concocted sales “days,” such as Prime Day, especially because it knows that a whole lot of people just got new devices as presents and now need stuff to put on them. Also, and let’s be honest here, the company probably thinks that buyers who come for the digital goods won’t be able to keep themselves from buying a few full-price physical items.