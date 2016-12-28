360 live video comes to Twitter and Periscope

Though it wasn’t the first with the ability–both Facebook and YouTube have been offering live 360 video for some time–there’s certainly something to be said for the immediacy of seeing them on Twitter and Periscope, where the whole world can view them.
360 Sunset in Florida. First ever #Periscope360 with @Brandee_Anthony https://t.co/AZWbnnT15S
— Alex Pettitt (@Alexpettitt) December 28, 2016
While everyone can see the videos, the ability to post them will initially only be available to a group of specific Twitter partners. It hasn’t said yet who they will be.