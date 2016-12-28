advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

360 live video comes to Twitter and Periscope

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Though it wasn’t the first with the ability–both Facebook and YouTube have been offering live 360 video for some time–there’s certainly something to be said for the immediacy of seeing them on Twitter and Periscope, where the whole world can view them.

While everyone can see the videos, the ability to post them will initially only be available to a group of specific Twitter partners. It hasn’t said yet who they will be. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life