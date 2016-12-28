Princess Leia fans are planning a “saber salute” in honor of Carrie Fisher 

Fans of Carrie Fisher are meeting in New Jersey’s Liberty State Park tomorrow evening to pay tribute to the late Star Wars actress, who passed away yesterday at the age of 60. The memorial’s Facebook event page describes it this way:
“Bring your light sabers. Bring your Blasters. Bring a light of tribute to the loss of a legend. At 9:30 pm, we will raise them all together in a minute of silence to remember a legend, and the princess who lit the way for a new generation.”
The park is in Jersey City, right across the river from Lower Manhattan.