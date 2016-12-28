Evening intel: Amazon Echo records requested in a murder case, Qualcomm gets fined 

• Arkansas police requested audio records from an Amazon Echo in a murder case . The company declined to hand over the information but it did share the suspect’s account details and purchases, The Information reports. “Amazon will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us,” it said in a statement.

• South Korea has fined Qualcomm $854 million for alleged anticompetitive business practices in patent licensing, which the chip maker will fight in court. The fine is the largest ever levied in South Korea, according to Reuters.

• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its final guidance for medical device cybersecurity, which requires that companies take a greater role in ensuring that their products don’t get hacked.

• Facebook-owned Oculus Rift has acquired The Eye Tribe, TechCrunch reports. As our own Daniel Terdiman explains, such technology is pivotal in helping virtual reality companies deliver more efficient ways to render what you see while conserving power and boosting frame rates.