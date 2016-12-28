Oculus’s latest acquisition could bring eye-tracking to VR

As virtual reality becomes increasingly mainstream, coming up with more and more efficient ways to render what you see will be vital as a way of conserving power and boosting frame rates. So technology that makes it possible to render only what you’re actually looking at is a popular way to go.
That’s why Facebook-owned Oculus’s acquisition of The Eye Tribe, reported by TechCrunch today, could be a big deal: Its technology, known as “foveated rendering,” is meant to do just that. And that’s why the startup has raised $3 million.