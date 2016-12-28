advertisement
Oculus’s latest acquisition could bring eye-tracking to VR

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

As virtual reality becomes increasingly mainstream, coming up with more and more efficient ways to render what you see will be vital as a way of conserving power and boosting frame rates. So technology that makes it possible to render only what you’re actually looking at is a popular way to go.

That’s why Facebook-owned Oculus’s acquisition of The Eye Tribe, reported by TechCrunch today, could be a big deal: Its technology, known as “foveated rendering,” is meant to do just that. And that’s why the startup has raised $3 million. 

