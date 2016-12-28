The 5 most popular foods eaten on Christmas Day, according to Under Armour

Fitness giant Under Armour has access to a massive database of food and nutrition, thanks to its recent acquisition of food-tracking app MyFitnessPal.

Over the holidays, more than half a million people in the U.S. alone used the app to log their calories. The most popular foods they ate on Christmas Day?

If you’re feeling like a glutton in the post-holiday period, you’re far from alone. The app also noted a 1,836% increase in its number of users drinking eggnog on Christmas Day, compared to the rest of the year. Sweet potato pie and fruitcake also saw a more than 1,000% jump.