To protect patients, feds release final guidance on medical device cybersecurity 

Did you catch that episode of Homeland where a hacked pacemaker induced the vice president to have a heart attack? Seems terrifying, but many security experts warn that millions of us are using medical devices that are vulnerable to hacking.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a final guidance detailing how medical device makers can protect users by boosting the security and monitoring of their products. The regulations apply to all medical devices, including those already out on the market. From the guidance: