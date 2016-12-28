This GoFundMe campaign promises to protect Betty White from 2016

This year was a difficult one in terms of celebrity deaths: Carrie Fisher and George Michael both passed away in just the last week.

Now, people are concerned about the life of beloved Golden Girls actress Betty White. Someone who goes by the handle Demetrios Hrysikos created a GoFundMe page to “protect” her from 2016, saying that he will fly wherever she is to keep her safe until January 1, 2017. (He will, of course, only do so with her consent.) Over the past 21 hours, he has raised $2,496 of his $2,000 goal from 231 people.

In an update, the campaign creator clarified that proceeds for the fundraiser will go toward a local nonprofit theater in South Carolina.