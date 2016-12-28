Afternoon intel: Obama trumps Trump as most admired man of 2016, Rent the Runway snags $60 million

• Gallup says that Americans are most likely to name President Obama as the man they most admire in 2016. In an open-ended question, 22% mentioned Obama while Trump came in second with 15% of people mentioning him. Both of them came above Pope Francis. This is Obama’s ninth consecutive win. Hillary Clinton was the most admired woman.

• Rent the Runway just raised $60 million in Series E investment led by Fidelity, with additional funding from existing investors like Bain Capital and TCV, Recode reports. The dress rental business had a profitable year, with revenues well above $100 million.

• On Christmas, Fitbit was ranked No. 1 among free apps on Apple‘s iPhone store, signaling that a lot of people got the tracker for Christmas. This caused Fitbit shares to go up by 8% on Tuesday, to close at $7.83.

• Health store chain GNC closed 4,464 stores today. It will revamp in-store pricing for vitamins and supplements to entice shoppers back, after its sales and stock prices have declined. It has lost out to rivals like Costco and Amazon, which offer cheaper prices, Fortune reports.

• Secretary of State John Kerry is currently giving a speech in which he lays out the Obama administration’s plans for peace in the Middle East. The speech will encourage Israel and Palestine to recognize each other and embrace a two-state solution.

