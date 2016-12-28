A fifth of the total value of the products you buy online goes to home-delivery costs

A recent story in Business of Fashion describes some of the human costs of the fast shipping we have come to expect. LCP, a global supply chain consultancy, says that home delivery makes up about 20% of the total value of the items you buy. (By comparison, delivering products to stores accounts for only 5% to 7% of the value of items.)

Luxury goods brands have more leeway, since customers often have a higher order value. Fast-fashion retailers struggle, since they already run on smaller margins. Read the full story here.