Morning intel: U.S. and Czech Republic fight back against Russian meddling, Facebook fumbles safety check feature

• The Obama Administration is about to unveil a series of measures against Russia in reaction to the country’s meddling with the U.S. presidential election , reports the Washington Post , citing unnamed official sources. The Post says we should expect an announcement with those details as soon as this week.

• On the official front, Senator Lindsey Graham has gone on the record about Russian cyber-interventions. “It is now time for Russia to understand—enough is enough,” the Republican politician said, according to Reuters.

• The Czech Republic is the latest country to mount an official counterattack on “fake news.” The country is setting up a unit to look into media that promulgates misinformation, reports the Guardian. A lot of the false information being disseminated in the country has to do with refugees, the Czech government says, and are run by Russian websites.

• Facebook activated its “safety check” feature yesterday in Bangkok because of a reported explosion. The problem, however, is that stories about the event cited a 2015 bombing. It appears two separate incidents—one from yesterday involving a man throwing firecrackers, the other from 2015—were conflated in many reports. Facebook told the Verge it relies on a “trusted third party to first confirm the incident and then on the community” to vet events like these.