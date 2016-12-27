Afternoon intel: Carrie Fisher passes on, investigating Airbnb hosts, Alexa goes to court

• San Francisco has a serious housing shortage, especially for those with average or low incomes. Bloomberg reports that tenants and their attorneys are now investigating landlords who are evicting tenants just so they can rent their properties on short-term rental sites like Airbnb .

• The Fraternal Order of Police, America’s largest police union, has demanded that Amazon remove a t-shirt with the logo “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter,” from its online store, says Fox News. Walmart already removed the shirt from stores after the police union called it “offensive.”

• Carrie Fisher of Star Wars Princess Leia fame passed away Tuesday after a heart attack. But the beloved actress, it turns out, had already filmed her scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII coming next December.

• The Information (subscription required) reports that police in Bentonville, Arkansas, have a warrant to search the contents of an Amazon Echo owned by James Andrew Bates, who is accused of murdering Victor Collins in November 2015. Echoes listen, but don’t record until they hear a “wake” word. So unless Bates said “Alexa, what’s the best way to kill Victor?” the police aren’t likely to find much. Still, that a judge granted such a warrant is troubling, and could mean trouble down the road for Amazon.